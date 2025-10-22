 Skip navigation
Justin Fields: I didn’t hear Woody Johnson’s comments, he’s entitled to them

  
Published October 22, 2025 02:47 PM

Jets owner Woody Johnson’s comments about quarterback Justin Fields made a lot of headlines on Tuesday, but none of them made their way to Fields himself.

That’s what Fields told multiple reporters at a Wednesday media session that he did not hear Johnson’s comments. Those comments credited head coach Aaron Glenn with turning some things around for the team, but “it’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he’s got” and that “if we can just complete a pass, it would look good.”

Fields said that he was not bothered by the comments when they were relayed to him by reporters and that Johnson is entitled to share his opinion.

Johnson’s comments came two days after Fields was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor at halftime of a loss to the Panthers and it seemed like an announcement of a lasting quarterback change would be coming as well. Head coach Aaron Glenn declined to name a starter against the Bengals on Wednesday, however, and Fields said that he and Taylor both took reps with the first-team during practice.