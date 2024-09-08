 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields: I’m not worried about next week, I just wanted to win

  
Published September 8, 2024 07:14 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to talk about who will start at quarterback next Sunday after the Steelers’ 18-10 win over the Falcons and Justin Fields didn’t want to talk about it either.

Fields got the start because Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf injury and led the Steelers to six field goals in Sunday’s road win. Fields threw for 156 yards and ran for 57, but said his only concern was winning “no matter if I was going to throw for 300 yards, 100 yards, no yards.” He had a similar answer when it came to starting against the Broncos in Week Two.

“I’m not even worried about that,” Fields said. “I just came in wanting to win and I’m glad that we’re leaving here with a win. In terms of who’s starting, who’s not — all I want to do is win at the end of the day.”

Tomlin said he’ll discuss quarterback plans on Tuesday, so it will be a little bit before there’s any further update.