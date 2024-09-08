Justin Fields: I’m not worried about next week, I just wanted to win

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to talk about who will start at quarterback next Sunday after the Steelers’ 18-10 win over the Falcons and Justin Fields didn’t want to talk about it either.

Fields got the start because Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf injury and led the Steelers to six field goals in Sunday’s road win. Fields threw for 156 yards and ran for 57, but said his only concern was winning “no matter if I was going to throw for 300 yards, 100 yards, no yards.” He had a similar answer when it came to starting against the Broncos in Week Two.

“I’m not even worried about that,” Fields said. “I just came in wanting to win and I’m glad that we’re leaving here with a win. In terms of who’s starting, who’s not — all I want to do is win at the end of the day.”

Tomlin said he’ll discuss quarterback plans on Tuesday, so it will be a little bit before there’s any further update.