Justin Fields on QB competition: I think I’ve shown what I can do

Since acquiring Justin Fields, which came after they acquired Russell Wilson, the Steelers have placed Wilson in the “pole position” to win the starting job. Head coach Mike Tomlin has said it. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has said it.

Do they believe it?

The team still lists Wilson as QB1 on its depth chart.

In two preseason games, Fields is 16-of-23 for 159 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions and three sacks. He has rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries. Wilson, who has battled a calf injury since the start of training camp, went 8-of-10 for 47 yards with three sacks in last week’s preseason game.

Fields directed all questions about his status on the depth chart to Tomlin.

“I think I’ve shown what I can do,” Fields said Thursday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I think the time that I did have with the [first team] practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day, but at the end of the day, it’s not up to me.

“I mean, I’m just going to come in here every day, each and every day, the same person, being a leader for this team and work my butt off, and everything else will be handled.”

The Steelers have not named a starter for Week 1, but Wilson will start the preseason finale in Detroit on Saturday. Fields also is expected to play, though Tomlin wouldn’t estimate the number of series for either quarterback.

“I try to not think about stuff that I can’t control,” Fields said. “I try to just think about the stuff that I can control, so I can’t control whether or not I’m going to be named the starter. I can control how I come in every day, how I work every day and how I treat my teammates and every day.”

The Steelers first-team has not scored any points through eight preseason series. Fields has played three series and Wilson five.