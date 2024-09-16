Justin Herbert: Chargers dominant run game is “definitely super helpful”

In Justin Herbert’s first four seasons, the Chargers have consistently ranked in the league’s bottom half of rushing attacks.

Through two games, that appears poised to change in a significant way this season.

After tallying 176 rushing yards against the Raiders in Week 1, the club posted 219 against the Panthers in Week 2 en route to a 26-3 victory.

In his postgame press conference, Herbert called the run game “relentless” versus Carolina and noted it is different to play with this kind of ground attack.

“It’s definitely super helpful, just going out there and knowing that you can hand the ball off to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and they’re going to fight for every yard,” Herbert said. “It’s a great offensive line that battles play in and play out. We believe in those guys big time. So when we take our shots, take what the defense gives us, especially in the passing game, I think it’s only going to help us.”

Dobbins has led the way with 135 yards in Week 1 and another 131 in Week 2. Given offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s history, it’s not necessarily a surprise that Los Angeles’ ground game has been successful so far. But does that mean there’s a little less on Herbert as a QB?

“I think it’s an interesting question,” Herbert said. “I think my job as a quarterback is just to be a point guard, to get them the ball, to get us in the right looks. There are definitely some plays that I would love to have back today, but to be able to run the ball like that and give our ball to the playmakers and let them go make the plays. As long as I’m doing that, I’m doing my job.”

Herbert threw for 144 yards in the season opener and 130 yards against the Panthers. While there will be games where Herbert must do more for the team to win, right now, the Chargers are 2-0 and things appear to be looking up.