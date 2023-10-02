Justin Herbert has a fractured finger on left hand, not expected to miss time

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert injured the middle finger on his left hand during Sunday’s win over the Raiders, but did not miss any time during the game and he is not expected to miss any time in the future either.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Herbert has been diagnosed with a fracture in the finger. Herbert, who dropped a Monty Python reference when asked about the finger after the game, also suffered what Rapoport describes as a “gruesome nail injury.”

The Chargers have a bye in Week Five and neither of the injuries are expected to affect his availability for their Week Six Monday night game against the Cowboys.

Herbert wore a splint on the finger on Sunday. He was 13-of-24 for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception through the air and ran 12 times for 23 yards and two scores.