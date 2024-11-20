Justin Tucker: Adjustment I have to make is “pretty clear”

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goals in the first half of last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and he’s now missed seven kicks over the course of the entire season, which has led some to wonder if one of the league’s best all-time kickers has lost it.

The Ravens have not wavered in their support for Tucker, however, and Tucker believes that he’ll be able to get himself back on track. Tucker’s misses have gone to the left and he said on Wednesday that he was cognizant of changing his aiming point on a 54-yard field goal in the second half. That kick went in and Tucker thinks he just has to keep doing the same thing.

“The adjustment is pretty clear,” Tucker said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I just need to make a point to not let the ball go left.”

Tucker’s track record buys him time to show that he can adjust, but the Ravens may have to revisit the limit to their faith in him if things aren’t as clear as the kicker makes them sound.