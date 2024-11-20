 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Tucker: Adjustment I have to make is “pretty clear”

  
Published November 20, 2024 03:57 PM

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goals in the first half of last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and he’s now missed seven kicks over the course of the entire season, which has led some to wonder if one of the league’s best all-time kickers has lost it.

The Ravens have not wavered in their support for Tucker, however, and Tucker believes that he’ll be able to get himself back on track. Tucker’s misses have gone to the left and he said on Wednesday that he was cognizant of changing his aiming point on a 54-yard field goal in the second half. That kick went in and Tucker thinks he just has to keep doing the same thing.

“The adjustment is pretty clear,” Tucker said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I just need to make a point to not let the ball go left.”

Tucker’s track record buys him time to show that he can adjust, but the Ravens may have to revisit the limit to their faith in him if things aren’t as clear as the kicker makes them sound.