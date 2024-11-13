Keenan Allen: Shane Waldron was “too nice of a guy”

Nice guys finish last. They also get fired, apparently.

Bears receiver Keenan Allen offered his take on the midseason firing of Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Here’s what Allen said Wednesday, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune: “I would say just probably he was too nice of a guy. I think during OTAs, training camp, he kind of fell into a trap of letting things go, not holding people accountable. Obviously those things lead to a slippery slope.”

Allen’s comments came on the same day receiver DJ Moore said that, even though there was “frustration” expressed about the offense, no one asked for Waldron to be fired.

To any player who expressed “frustration” about the offense and is surprised that Waldron was fired, what did you expect? You wanted things to change, and they did.

Ultimately, it sounds like it was deserved. While it’s not impossible for “nice” to work from a coach, if nice isn’t working then another approach is needed.

And the Bears shouldn’t be surprised, based on the awkwardly revealing comments from Seahawks receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba after Waldron moved from Seattle to Chicago.