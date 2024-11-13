DJ Moore: I don’t think anybody really asked for Shane Waldron to be fired

After the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday, a report indicated that players on the team went to head coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles to lobby for Waldron’s ouster.

Wide receiver DJ Moore got a chance to weigh in on the change during a press conference on Wednesday and offered a different take on what happened ahead of the move. Moore did not deny that there were conversations about the state of the offense, but that he doesn’t believe anyone expressly requested that the Bears cut ties with Waldron.

“That was shocking,” Moore said. “I don’t think anybody really asked for him to be gone. We expressed our frustration, but never to have someone’s livelihood taken away.”

The same report indicated that there’s also been grumbling about first overall pick Caleb Williams remaining the starting quarterback. Moore said he has full support for Williams, who he said is “going out there, busting his butt, trying to learn everything” in order to improve. Signs of that improvement coming soon would be a plus for all involved in Chicago.