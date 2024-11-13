 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DJ Moore: I don’t think anybody really asked for Shane Waldron to be fired

  
Published November 13, 2024 03:22 PM

After the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday, a report indicated that players on the team went to head coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles to lobby for Waldron’s ouster.

Wide receiver DJ Moore got a chance to weigh in on the change during a press conference on Wednesday and offered a different take on what happened ahead of the move. Moore did not deny that there were conversations about the state of the offense, but that he doesn’t believe anyone expressly requested that the Bears cut ties with Waldron.

“That was shocking,” Moore said. “I don’t think anybody really asked for him to be gone. We expressed our frustration, but never to have someone’s livelihood taken away.”

The same report indicated that there’s also been grumbling about first overall pick Caleb Williams remaining the starting quarterback. Moore said he has full support for Williams, who he said is “going out there, busting his butt, trying to learn everything” in order to improve. Signs of that improvement coming soon would be a plus for all involved in Chicago.