Kenneth Walker, George Fant doubtful to play for Seahawks

  
Published September 13, 2024 04:29 PM

The Seahawks are preparing to play without running back Kenneth Walker against the Patriots this Sunday.

Walker has been out of practice this week with an oblique injury and the Seahawks listed him as doubtful to play as a result.

Walker ran 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Broncos. Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh are the backup running backs for Seattle.

The Seahawks also expect to be missing right tackle George Fant because of a knee injury. He joins Walker in the doubtful category.

Tight end Pharoah Brown (foot) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) have been ruled out. Linebackers Jerome Baker (hamstring) and Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) are considered questionable.