Kirk Cousins challenges Kyle Pitts to use his length and his speed

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has a potent new weapon, and he’s doing what he can to get the most out of him.

Via Will McFadden of the team’s official website, Cousins said Thursday that he’s challenging tight end Kyle Pitts in two specific ways.

“What I’m encouraging him with is to use that length as much as he can,” Cousins said. “Anytime he lets the ball into his body, I tell him, ‘That wasn’t good enough. You should never let it come into your body. You’re too good to let it come into your body.’ . . .

“And then I challenge him [if] I don’t feel like he’s running as fast as he possibly can. I say, ‘That wasn’t good enough. It was fast enough for a lot of tight ends but, for you, it’s got to be faster.’ . . . .

“I always say, ‘Did you run as fast as you possibly can and did you snag it with your hands aggressive? Those are the two things I challenge him on. I said, ‘If you do that, the production can’t help but happen.’”

Maybe those two things will help Pitts tap into a potential that has, to date, been unrealized. Pitts had 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie. Injuries limited him to 356 receiving yards in 2022. Last year, despite playing in every game, he caught only 53 passes for 667 yards.

If he does what Cousins is telling him to do, Pitts could perhaps have his biggest season yet. And that also could help keep Cousins under center, and rookie Michael Penix Jr. on the bench.