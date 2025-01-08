Klay Kubiak will be the 49ers’ OC, Kyle Shanahan will still call plays

Klay Kubiak will have a different title on the 49ers’ coaching staff next season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Wednesday press conference that Kubiak will be the team’s offensive coordinator. Kubiak was the team’s offensive passing game specialist in 2024 and an assistant quarterbacks coach for the two previous seasons.

The 49ers also fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider and announced Nick Sorensen won’t return as defensive coordinator, so there will be three new coordinators next year.

Kubiak called the team’s offensive plays in Week 18, but that will not be part of his responsibilities during the 2025 season. Shanahan will return to that role while Kubiak takes on other responsibilities.

It is only the second time in Shanahan’s tenure with the 49ers that he has had an offensive coordinator on his staff. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had the title in 2021.