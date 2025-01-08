 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klay Kubiak will be the 49ers’ OC, Kyle Shanahan will still call plays

  
Published January 8, 2025 03:16 PM

Klay Kubiak will have a different title on the 49ers’ coaching staff next season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Wednesday press conference that Kubiak will be the team’s offensive coordinator. Kubiak was the team’s offensive passing game specialist in 2024 and an assistant quarterbacks coach for the two previous seasons.

The 49ers also fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider and announced Nick Sorensen won’t return as defensive coordinator, so there will be three new coordinators next year.

Kubiak called the team’s offensive plays in Week 18, but that will not be part of his responsibilities during the 2025 season. Shanahan will return to that role while Kubiak takes on other responsibilities.

It is only the second time in Shanahan’s tenure with the 49ers that he has had an offensive coordinator on his staff. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had the title in 2021.