Kliff Kingsbury waits on all potential head-coaching interviews

  
Published January 16, 2025 06:53 PM

On Sunday, we explained that Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury might wait on conducting one or more head-coaching interviews. He has decided to wait on all of them.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kingsbury has decided to wait until the Commanders’ season ends to interview with any interested teams.

He’s still being paid into 2026 like a head coach, by the Cardinals. So there’s no financial urgency for him to become a head coach again.

The urgency is to fully focus on the task at hand, which consists of playing the Lions on Saturday night. Only six days after the franchise’s first playoff win in 19 years.

The Bears and Saints have submitted interview requests for Kingsbury. It’s believed the Jaguars might make a request, too. He could have been interviewed by one or more teams this week.

Kingsbury has, in the end, chosen to do what some believe the league should require all assistant coaches to do — spend their entire time and effort getting ready for the next game, without the distractions that come from preparing for interviews, lining up a tentative staff, and talking to another team about possibly becoming its next head coach.

Every second spent on those tasks is one less second that can be spent on getting ready to try to advance to the next round of the postseason. The Commanders and their fans should be happy that Kingsbury has decided to spend all of his time coming up with a strategy to beat the Lions.