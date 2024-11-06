Kyle Pitts, Drake London limited in Falcons practice

Wide receiver Drake London was called day-to-day with a hip injury after last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and he was joined on the injury report by another one of the team’s top receiving threats.

London was limited in practice along with tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts is listed with a hamstring injury after catching one pass for 11 yards in the game against Dallas. Head coach Raheem Morris said he expected to have a better idea about London’s status against the Saints on Thursday and that will probably be the case for Pitts as well.

Edge rusher Matthew Judon (illness) and linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (Achilles), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), and defensive lineman James Smith-Williams (tibia) joined London and Pitts in the limited category.