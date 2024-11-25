 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy did light throwing Monday without issue

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:59 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did some light throwing without issue Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Purdy, who missed Sunday’s game with right shoulder soreness, will rest Tuesday.

“We’ll see how it feels on Wednesday,” Shanahan said, via KNBR. “Hopefully, it responds better this week than it did last week with the rest.”

In a Week 11 loss to the Seahawks, Purdy appeared to injure the shoulder when his hand hit the arm of Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon as he released a pass early in the fourth quarter. The 49ers, though, don’t know specifically when Purdy injured it as he not miss time in that game with the injury.

An MRI showed no structural damage, and Purdy reportedly underwent a second MRI after he continued to experience soreness in the shoulder late last week.

The 49ers listed him as limited in practice last week before ruling him out Friday.

The 49ers play the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.