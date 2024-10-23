Kyle Shanahan: Christian McCaffrey won’t practice this week, hopefully will next week

As expected, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t return to practice this week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that during his Wednesday news conference after noting on Monday that McCaffrey’s more likely to start playing after the Week 9 bye.

That was still the case on Wednesday.

“It’s not this week, so hopefully, it will be next week,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

If McCaffrey does return to practice during the bye, that would give him a shot at playing when San Francisco visits Tampa Bay in Week 10. The 49ers then play the Seahawks at home in Week 11 before traveling to play the Packers in Week 12.

McCaffrey, 28, has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis and is on injured reserve. Last season, he led the league with 1,459 rushing yards, 2,023 yards from scrimmage, 339 touches, and 21 total touchdowns.