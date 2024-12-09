 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan reaffirms commitment to 49ers

  
Published December 8, 2024 08:01 PM

Someone (hand raising nervously) lit the fuse this week on the conversation about a potential trade of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to the Bears. After Sunday’s 38-13 thrashing of the Bears, Shanahan was asked about his commitment to his current employer.

“I know I don’t want to be any place in the world more than here,” Shanahan told reporters, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “My family feels just as strong if not stronger.”

On Friday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch dismissed the topic as “rather comical.” The one person who can slam the door permanently on a potential end to the relationship now or in the future, owner Jed York, hasn’t said anything, yet.

None of this means the 49ers would or wouldn’t entertain a possible trade. The point was and is that the Bears should turn over every stone in search of a new coach.

And they should identify all teams where maybe one or both sides is looking to make a change — and make a call.