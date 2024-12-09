Kyle Shanahan reaffirms commitment to 49ers

Someone (hand raising nervously) lit the fuse this week on the conversation about a potential trade of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to the Bears. After Sunday’s 38-13 thrashing of the Bears, Shanahan was asked about his commitment to his current employer.

“I know I don’t want to be any place in the world more than here,” Shanahan told reporters, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “My family feels just as strong if not stronger.”

On Friday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch dismissed the topic as “rather comical.” The one person who can slam the door permanently on a potential end to the relationship now or in the future, owner Jed York, hasn’t said anything, yet.

None of this means the 49ers would or wouldn’t entertain a possible trade. The point was and is that the Bears should turn over every stone in search of a new coach.

And they should identify all teams where maybe one or both sides is looking to make a change — and make a call.