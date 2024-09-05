 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: Ricky Pearsall to start rehab in a week or so

  
Published September 5, 2024 04:44 PM

49ers General Manager John Lynch said earlier this week that the team expects wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to play this season despite getting shot in the chest last Saturday, but it will be at least four games before that happens because Pearsall has been placed on the non-football injury list.

On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a framework for Pearsall’s first steps back to the field. Pearsall has been around the team facility in recent days, but Shanahan said that physical work won’t be starting just yet.

“He’s coming to meetings, he’s doing all that. He wants to go a while, a week or so, without trying to work up a sweat. After that, he’ll start his rehab and progress to getting back,” Shanahan said at a press conference.

While the plan is to hold off on going full speed, Shanahan also said that Pearsall initially told him that he thought he could still play against the Jets on Monday so Pearsall doesn’t sound like he’ll be idle for much longer than doctors advise him to be.