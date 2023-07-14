Kyler Murray: The sky is the limit for me, this team

The Cardinals are betting favorites to have the worst record in the NFL in 2023. Arizona is a +225 favorite to finish the regular season with the fewest wins, via BetMGM, with Tampa Bay next at +850 followed by Houston at +900.

The Cardinals, of course, expect to be better — much better — than anyone outside the organization believes.

The return of quarterback Kyler Murray will play a part in the team’s outcome this season. Murray is working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that necessitated reconstructive surgery Jan. 3.

He said this week that the season opener is the goal, though that seems a long shot.

During the Cardinals Flight Plan episode that premiered on the team’s YouTube channel Thursday night, Murray appeared at ease with where he is and where the team is.

“As far as the chip on my shoulder, like what type of energy I’m coming with into the season, I feel free in a sense, you know, especially with the change of upstairs and the organization,” Murray said during the episode. “I feel like they’ve done a great job since coming in, holding people accountable, [and] the leadership. They are really trying to build something from the ground up.

“The way we’re going, the way I feel like, personally, the sky is the limit.”

Whenever Murray returns, he faces an important season. In four seasons, he has a 25-31-1 record with one playoff appearance and no playoff wins.