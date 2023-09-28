Lamar Jackson: It’s September, we’re just trying to figure each other out right now

The Ravens entered this year with a revamped offense under coordinator Todd Monken. But so far, the club’s passing game hasn’t quite exploded.

Weather has had something to do with that, as the Ravens have played in some sloppy conditions. But quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 608 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His 202.7 yards per game is significantly higher than the 186.8 he averaged in 2022. And Jackson’s 73.3 percent completion rate is well above his career mark of 63.7 percent entering the season.

With some injuries impacting a group that’s already implementing a new offense, Jackson noted on Wednesday that he’s “absolutely” still getting on the same page with his receivers.

“It’s September,” Jackson said in his press conference. “One of our guys just got there that week, not even a month [ago]. He hasn’t been around [a long time]. We’re just trying to figure each other out right now. We didn’t really play [in] the preseason, so we’re trying to figure it out.

“We just had one great game against Cincinnati. [We tried to] piggyback off that when we played the Colts, and we just had little mishaps. That happens. Every game is not perfect, but if we clean it up in Cleveland, I feel like the sky is the limit for us, like I always say.”

Through three weeks, the Ravens are No. 5 in rushing and No. 24 in passing. The club has been really good on third down, converting 51.1 percent of the opportunities. Baltimore has also scored eight touchdowns on its 11 red zone chances.

With the Ravens playing the Browns on Sunday, we’ll see how Jackson and the offense fare against what’s been the league’s best defense so far in 2023.