Lamar Jackson missing from Ravens practice again Thursday

  
Published October 31, 2024 02:20 PM

Lamar Jackson was named the AFC offensive player of the month for October on Thursday, but his status for the first game of November has now moved into questionable territory.

Reporters at the open portion of Ravens practice sent word that Jackson is not on the field with the rest of the team. It is the second straight day that Jackson has been out of practice.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called it a rest day for Jackson on Wednesday, but the team’s injury report listed him as out with back and knee injuries and the second straight absence makes it clear that there’s just more than managing Jackson’s workload going on this week.

Harbaugh is not scheduled to speak to reporters on Thursday, so Friday will bring a chance for an update on where things stand for Jackson for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.