Lamar Jackson sandwiches two TDs around Brock Purdy interception; Ravens lead 30-12

The Ravens bumped their lead over the 49ers to four points before halftime and they made it even bigger early in the third quarter.

Lamar Jackson hit wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown that extended their lead to 23-12. It was Jackson’s first touchdown pass of the night and his 18th of the season.

Jackson was quickly up to two touchdowns on the night and 19 on the season. Ravens defensive lineman Travis Jones hit Brock Purdy’s arm as he threw and the 49ers quarterback’s pass fluttered into linebacker Patrick Queen’s hands. Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a nine-yard score on the next play and the Ravens are now up 30-12.

Jackson helped set up the first score score with a pass to running back Gus Edwards that Edwards turned into a 39-yard gain. That play came one play after a 23-yard Tylan Wallace punt return turned into a 38-yard pickup thanks to an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Such calls are nothing unusual, but this one was called on 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky for hitting Wallace late and it’s rare that a punter gets flagged for that. It’s also rare to see the 49ers on the wrong side of a lopsided score this season and they’ll need to have a lot start going their way to keep that from being the final result.