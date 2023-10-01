Lamar Jackson scores touchdown after Dorian Thompson-Robinson interception

The Browns don’t have quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday due to a shoulder injury, so former UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is making his first start.

It has not gotten off to a strong beginning.

Midway through the first quarter, Thompson-Robinson threw a pass late and behind that was tipped and intercepted by defensive back Brandon Stephens. He returned the pick to Cleveland’s 10-yard line.

Lamar Jackson took no time to turn the takeaway into points, using a designed QB run on the left side to go into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown, giving Baltimore a 7-0 lead.

To that point, Baltimore had not gotten a first down.

Already dealing with several injuries, the Ravens have another in their secondary. Daryl Worley has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.