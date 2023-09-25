Lamar Jackson: We had plenty of opportunities to put the game away

During the overtime period of Baltimore’s eventual 22-19 loss to Indianapolis, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was looking over the middle for rookie receiver Zay Flowers.

It was fourth-and-3 and the Ravens needed just a field goal to win by that point. So after taking a timeout with 3:25 on the clock, Jackson fired a pass to Baltimore’s No. 4 who looked like he was hit before the ball got there.

But there were no flags. The Ravens turned the ball over on downs and Matt Gay hit a 53-yard field goal with 1:14 left to end it.

After the game, Jackson was asked what he saw on what ended up being Baltimore’s final offensive play.

“We had plenty of opportunities in the game to finish strong, but it is what it is,” Jackson said in his press conference. “[We] live to fight another day.”

Jackson went on to add that he “absolutely” feels like Baltimore should’ve closed out the game.

“Like I said, we had plenty of opportunities to put the game away, especially when our defense did a great job at stopping those guys,” Jackson said. “[We had] great field position [and] we didn’t move the ball at all. That ticked me off. It ticked all of us. We like to finish the job.

“The defense did great today. They always do great, but especially today giving us that opportunity to finish the game and we didn’t.”

Kicker Justin Tucker — who is human, after all — missed a 61-yard field goal short at the end of the fourth quarter. But then in overtime, Baltimore started its first possession at the Indianapolis 48 and gained just 4 yards before punting. The Ravens’ next and final drive began at their own 46, gaining only 7 yards before turning it over on downs.