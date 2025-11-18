 Skip navigation
Lions activate LB Malcolm Rodriguez off of reserve/PUP list

  
Published November 18, 2025 04:19 PM

The Lions are getting one of their key defensive players back.

Detroit announced on Tuesday afternoon that Malcolm Rodriguez has been activated to the 53-man roster off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Rodriguez is returning from a torn ACL suffered in November 2024. This has been Rodriguez’s expected timetable to return, as head coach Dan Campbell mentioned back in June that November was his likely target date.

Campbell mentioned in his Monday press conference that the linebacker was getting closer to a return. Rodriguez was listed as a full participant in all three days of practice last week.

“Rodrigo is looking better, he’s getting better every day,” Campbell said.

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Rodriguez has appeared in 43 games with 24 starts for Detroit. He had 43 total tackles with two tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 10 games last season.