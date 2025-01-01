Lions cut Jamal Adams from practice squad

The Lions are in desperate need of warm bodies on defense right now, but veteran safety Jamal Adams couldn’t stick in Detroit.

Adams was released from the Lions’ practice squad today.

Adams is only 29 years old and a former first-team All-Pro, but this could represent the end of the line for him. The Lions’ injury-riddled defense can’t afford to cut anyone who can play right now. The only conclusion is that the Lions think Adams simply can’t play anymore.

After barely playing for the Titans early this season, Adams got a second chance with the Lions but only got on the field for 20 defensive snaps in two games with Detroit. He’ll now be a free agent and will hope to convince some team to take a chance on him in 2025.