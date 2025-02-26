Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard has “full confidence” in Aidan Hutchinson’s return to form

The Lions probably won’t add a star pass rusher to the roster this offseason, General Manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday. They already have one.

Aidan Hutchinson is the betting favorite to win comeback player of the year and defensive player of the year in 2025.

New Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said he has “full confidence” Hutchinson will come back as dominant as he was in 2024 before his broken leg.

“That guy was having a phenomenal year,” Sheppard said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That guy’s willing to drop into coverage if it deems they’re turning three people in protection to him. He’ll drop out without hesitation and understand the coverage aspect of it, want to pour into that. So I have full faith in Hutch.”

Hutchinson broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg in a Week 6 win over the Cowboys. He still finished with a team-high 7.5 sacks despite missing 12 games.

He is expected to return for the formal offseason workouts and be ready for the season opener.

“I have full confidence [Hutchinson is] going to be back to health,” Sheppard said.

Holmes said the Lions are in the “planning stages” of a new deal for Hutchinson, who became eligible for an extension after the 2024 season.