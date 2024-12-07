Lions fan who taunted Packers and coach Matt LaFleur during pregame was asked to leave at halftime

Before Thursday night’s game in Detroit, a Lions fan from the group that carried the flag onto the field for the national anthem broke free to taunt Packers players, prompting coach Matt LaFleur to get involved. Eventually, game officials separated the fan from LaFleur and Packers players.

“I’ve never been a part of something like that,” LaFleur said after the game. “He was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat slash sign, I’m trying to de-escalate it and then he gets in my face. I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in part of the action, and I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of there. Because he shouldn’t be doing that.”

The fan, a Lions season-ticket holder, was interviewed by WXYZ. He was largely unrepentant about the situation. He said he’s done it before.

He also said he was asked to return to his seat before the anthem happened, and that right before halftime he was asked to leave.

“The moment — I got caught up in it,” he said. “I do feel a little bit like I may have embarrassed some fans and maybe the organization and stuff. But that is not my intentions at all. I absolutely love the team and, yeah, I’m sad that it worked out this way. But I’m glad we got the win. I’m glad we got the win. We swept them. That’s two!”

He hasn’t heard from the Lions as to whether there will be any other repercussions.

Per a team spokesman, the Lions had no comment on the situation.

It’s one thing for fans in the stands to give opposing players and coaches the business. For the few who get the privilege to be on the field before the game, it’s fair to expect that they set certain behaviors aside.

It’s safe to say that, if the Lions host the Packers in the playoffs, the fan won’t be carrying the flag before the game. If he’s even allowed into Ford Field at all.