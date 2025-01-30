 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions hire David Shaw as their passing game coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2025 06:06 PM

The Lions’ coaching staff was decimated this offseason, but they are starting to fill in holes.

The team agreed to terms on a multiyear deal with former Stanford head coach David Shaw on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Shaw will serve as the Lions’ passing game coordinator.

Shaw, 52, worked with new offensive coordinator John Morton at three previous stops. The two were together with the Raiders (1998-2001) and the Broncos (2024).

Shaw, who was a Broncos’ senior personnel executive last season, interviewed for the Bears’ head coaching job that went to former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Shaw was Stanford’s head coach from 2011-22, compiling a 96-54 record with the Cardinal and three Pac-12 conference titles. Before returning to his alma mater to coach in 2007, he was an NFL assistant with the Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens.