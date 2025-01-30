Lions hire David Shaw as their passing game coordinator

The Lions’ coaching staff was decimated this offseason, but they are starting to fill in holes.

The team agreed to terms on a multiyear deal with former Stanford head coach David Shaw on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Shaw will serve as the Lions’ passing game coordinator.

Shaw, 52, worked with new offensive coordinator John Morton at three previous stops. The two were together with the Raiders (1998-2001) and the Broncos (2024).

Shaw, who was a Broncos’ senior personnel executive last season, interviewed for the Bears’ head coaching job that went to former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Shaw was Stanford’s head coach from 2011-22, compiling a 96-54 record with the Cardinal and three Pac-12 conference titles. Before returning to his alma mater to coach in 2007, he was an NFL assistant with the Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens.