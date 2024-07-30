 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots' Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects 'amendments' to kickoff rule
nbc_pftpm_nflingameintvsv2_240730.jpg
Florio: In-game coach interviews are unnecessary

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Lions’ John Cominsky could miss season with torn MCL

  
Published July 30, 2024 04:46 PM

Lions defensive end John Cominsky was carted off the field at practice today, and the prognosis isn’t good.

Cominsky has a torn MCL and is out indefinitely, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The report says Cominsky could be “possibly back for the playoffs,” which would suggest he’s expected to miss the entire regular season.

That’s a big loss. Cominsky started 11 regular-season games and all three playoff games for the Lions last season. He played 569 snaps in the Lions’ defensive line rotation; only Aidan Hutchinson played more.

Cominsky is in the final year of his contract and has a salary cap hit of $4.2 million this season. He will be a free agent in March of 2025.