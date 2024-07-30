Lions’ John Cominsky could miss season with torn MCL

Lions defensive end John Cominsky was carted off the field at practice today, and the prognosis isn’t good.

Cominsky has a torn MCL and is out indefinitely, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The report says Cominsky could be “possibly back for the playoffs,” which would suggest he’s expected to miss the entire regular season.

That’s a big loss. Cominsky started 11 regular-season games and all three playoff games for the Lions last season. He played 569 snaps in the Lions’ defensive line rotation; only Aidan Hutchinson played more.

Cominsky is in the final year of his contract and has a salary cap hit of $4.2 million this season. He will be a free agent in March of 2025.