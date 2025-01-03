Lions LB Alex Anzalone questionable to return this week

The Lions list linebacker Alex Anzalone as questionable to return this week.

Anzalone returned to practice this week, opening his 21-day window. He has not played since Week 11 when he broke his forearm.

“He’s earned enough to be able to practice today,” coach Dan Campbell said Friday, via Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. “So, I thought he looked good enough to be able to practice today. So, no setbacks. He’s going to go out there and move a little bit. So, that’s good. He’s passed the handstand test, inverted jumping jacks.

“It’s just we’ve got to go through today. It’s really about him getting comfortable, and so much of it is what we really like to do is get these guys worked in before you throw them into the fire. We try to do that with as many of our guys as we can. Get them comfortable with a week of practice, then they’re ready for the following week. So that’s kind of the phase we’re in. We want him, would love to have him, but we want to be smart, too. We’ve got a playoff game after this, so just trying to be right by him and by us.”

Running back David Montgomery (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (illness) were ruled out.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot) and running back Craig Reynolds (back) are questionable.