Lions QB Hendon Hooker suffers concussion in preseason opener

Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a concussion during Thursday night’s preseason loss to the Giants.

Hooker, playing in his first game of any kind since tearing his ACL at Tennessee in 2022, ran the ball four times for 34 yards and didn’t avoid contact, and Lions coach Dan Campbell indicated that it was a running play on which Hooker was injured.

“Obviously, he’s in the protocol,” Campbell said. “He’ll be evaluated. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. He got his bell rung. Obviously, we would have loved to get more time with him, but that’s one of those things that happens. I think on one of his runs there.”

The Lions would like to see Hooker get better at avoiding big hits.

“That’s what happens when you run. In this league, at the quarterback position, you are going to take some hits,” Campbell said. “So, you have to be real selective. He’s going to have to learn to be selective. He’s going to need to slide if he is going to use more of his legs. It’s good, it gets you out of trouble, but that’s the downside of it, you expose yourself to hits.”

Nate Sudfeld started the game at quarterback for the Lions and then returned after Hooker was hurt. Jared Goff did not play.

The Lions suffered two serious injuries in the game, with defensive lineman David Bada suffering an apparent torn Achilles and offensive lineman Connor Galvin hurting his knee. Lions wide receiver Antoine Green also suffered a concussion, linebacker James Houston got a bone bruise on his knee, cornerback Morice Norris had a hamstring injury and defensive lineman Nate Lynn left with a shoulder injury according to Tim Twentyman of the team’s website.