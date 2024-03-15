Lions re-sign LS Scott Daly

The Lions have a long snapper back on their roster.

The team announced that they have re-signed Scott Daly on Friday. Daly and Jake McQuaide both became free agents earlier this week.

Daly opened last season as the team’s long snapper, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury eight games into the season. McQuaide returned to the Lions to take his place for the rest of the campaign.

Daly did all of the snapping for Detroit in 2021 and 2022. He had one tackle and one fumble recovery in those games, but he didn’t post any stats in his appearances last season.