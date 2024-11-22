 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers questionable to play after missing Friday’s practice

  
Published November 22, 2024 03:03 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers wasn’t on the practice field during the open portion of practice on Friday and the Giants confirmed that a groin injury was the reason for his absence.

Nabers was listed as out of practice and is considered questionable to play against the Buccaneers this weekend. Nabers also had a groin injury heading into Week Seven, but was able to play in that game.

Linebacker Micah McFadden (heel) is also listed as questionable after missing practice Friday.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) was a full participant the last two days and is listed as questionable to come off of injured reserve. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) and linebacker Darius Muasau (hamstring) have the same designation and everyone else on the active roster is set to play.