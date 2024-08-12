Malik Nabers won’t practice Monday, Giants think he’s “OK”

Reports indicated Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers avoided a major injury during Sunday’s practice and head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that with an update to Nabers’s condition on Monday morning.

Word was that Nabers suffered a minor ankle sprain and Daboll said at his press conference that the first-round pick did not have a fracture. Daboll said that Nabers will not practice on Monday and that the team will take things day by day moving forward.

“I think he’s OK,” Daboll said.

Nabers did not catch a pass in last Thursday’s preseason opener, but he’s been the subject of rave reviews for his practice work and the Giants will do whatever they can to make sure he’s full speed come the start of the regular season.