Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Marcus Epps set to sign with Raiders

  
Published March 13, 2023 02:08 PM
nbc_csu_jasonkelce_230313
March 13, 2023 01:20 PM
All-Pro center Jason Kelce announces he is returning to Philadelphia for the 2023 NFL season, and Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed layout what that means for the Eagles' offensive line.

Safety Marcus Epps is joining the exodus of Eagles defensive free agents this week.

According to multiple reports, Epps has agreed to sign with the Raiders once the new league year officially gets underway on Wednesday. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Epps started all 17 regular season games for the Eagles in 2022 and saw a healthy amount of playing time as a rotational player in the previous two seasons. He had 94 tackles and a forced fumble in those 17 starts and he added 13 more tackles in Philly’s three postseason outings.

The Eagles have also seen defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker T.J. Edwards agree to deals with new teams on Monday. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, cornerback James Bradberry, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox are also free agents and cornerback Darius Slay has been given permission to speak to other teams about trades.