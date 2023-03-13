Marcus Epps set to sign with Raiders

Safety Marcus Epps is joining the exodus of Eagles defensive free agents this week.

According to multiple reports, Epps has agreed to sign with the Raiders once the new league year officially gets underway on Wednesday. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Epps started all 17 regular season games for the Eagles in 2022 and saw a healthy amount of playing time as a rotational player in the previous two seasons. He had 94 tackles and a forced fumble in those 17 starts and he added 13 more tackles in Philly’s three postseason outings.

The Eagles have also seen defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker T.J. Edwards agree to deals with new teams on Monday. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, cornerback James Bradberry, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox are also free agents and cornerback Darius Slay has been given permission to speak to other teams about trades.