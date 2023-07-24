 Skip navigation
Mark Murphy: We will retire Aaron Rodgers’ No. 12 at the appropriate time

  
Published July 24, 2023 02:31 PM

Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay didn’t come amid the warmest of feelings between player and team, but the Packers are already preparing to let bygones be bygones.

During his remarks at Monday’s shareholders meeting, Murphy discussed Rodgers’ accomplishments during his time in Green Bay and reiterated that the team plans to have him back for further celebration of his many highlights at some point in the future. That celebration will include making Rodgers’ No. 12 the seventh retired number in team history.

“He was one of the greatest players in the history of the Packers and we want to thank him for all he did during his remarkable, 18-year career,” Murphy said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and we will bring him back and retire his number at the appropriate time.”

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets this offseason.

Halfback Tony Canadaeo, quarterback Brett Favre, wide receiver Don Hutson, quarterback Bart Starr, linebacker Ray Nitschke, and defensive end Reggie White are the other Packers whose numbers have been retired.