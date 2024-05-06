 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Marquez Valdes-Scantling to visit Chargers

  
Published May 6, 2024 12:05 PM

The Chargers signed DJ Chark last week and they may not be done adding veteran wide receivers to the roster.

According to multiple reports, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is set to visit with the team. There was word of the Chargers’ interest in the former Packers and Chiefs wideout in April, but this is the first reported visit for Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling struggled during the regular season for the Chiefs in 2023 and caught 21 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown. He came up with a key catch on a third down in the AFC Championship Game to help the Chiefs run the clock out, however, and then caught a touchdown in their Super Bowl win over the 49ers in Las Vegas.

In addition to signing Chark, the Chargers drafted three wideouts as they remake the position group in the wake of the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason.