Martavis Bryant: I have a lot of football left

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant isn’t thinking about ending his bid to make it back into an NFL game.

Bryant was reinstated last November from an indefinite suspension that was put in place while he was playing for the Raiders during the 2018 season. Bryant had repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, but signed to the Cowboys practice squad upon being cleared to return last year.

The Cowboys signed Bryant to a future deal, but released him in May. During an appearance on Queen City News in Charlotte, Bryant, who played in the XFL in 2023, said that he still feels he can be a factor as a pro receiver.

“I got a lot of football left,” Bryant said. “Still love the game, never stopped loving the game. I had to take some time to reflect on myself and get my situation straight off the field. I did that. I put in a lot of work. There’s still so much left I can do. I know I can contribute to somebody that wants to give me the opportunity.”

Bryant said he spoke with Panthers senior assistant Jim Caldwell at a recent event, but gave no indication that there was anything brewing with the team. He worked out with the Commanders this spring.

Bryant was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the Steelers and had 126 catches for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns in 36 games — he was suspended for the entire 2016 season — before being traded to the Raiders.