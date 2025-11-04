 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr.: My dad said how he feels about our offense, not how I feel

  
Published November 4, 2025 05:06 AM

Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. had some harsh words for the Arizona Cardinals offense that his son, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. plays in. But Harrison Jr. said after Monday night’s win in Dallas that he doesn’t agree with his dad.

Asked about his father’s opinion that the Cardinals’ offensive scheme is a bad one for a wide receiver, Harrison Jr. said he doesn’t share that opinion.

“Everyone has their own opinions,” Harrison Jr. said. “He said that’s how he feels, not how I feel. I think that’s good to mention because I trust in all the guys.”

Harrison Jr. said he doesn’t talk to his dad much about football and that his dad saves his coaching for his younger son, Jett Harrison, a high school sophomore who also plays wide receiver and is receiving scholarship offers from top programs.

“He’s done a great job of just being a father. He’s more hard on my younger brother now. He just lets me go out there and play,” Harrison Jr. said.

Harrison Jr. did go out there and play on Monday night, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. It was a performance that might have even impressed his hard-to-impress father.