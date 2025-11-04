Marvin Harrison Jr.: My dad said how he feels about our offense, not how I feel

Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. had some harsh words for the Arizona Cardinals offense that his son, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. plays in. But Harrison Jr. said after Monday night’s win in Dallas that he doesn’t agree with his dad.

Asked about his father’s opinion that the Cardinals’ offensive scheme is a bad one for a wide receiver, Harrison Jr. said he doesn’t share that opinion.

“Everyone has their own opinions,” Harrison Jr. said. “He said that’s how he feels, not how I feel. I think that’s good to mention because I trust in all the guys.”

Harrison Jr. said he doesn’t talk to his dad much about football and that his dad saves his coaching for his younger son, Jett Harrison, a high school sophomore who also plays wide receiver and is receiving scholarship offers from top programs.

“He’s done a great job of just being a father. He’s more hard on my younger brother now. He just lets me go out there and play,” Harrison Jr. said.

Harrison Jr. did go out there and play on Monday night, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. It was a performance that might have even impressed his hard-to-impress father.