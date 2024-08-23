Matt Eberflus: Douglas Coleman III gave us a thumbs up on his way off the field

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gave a short update on defensive back Douglas Coleman III’s condition after Thursday night’s game in Kansas City.

Coleman was loaded on a stretcher and carted off the field after being injured on the first play of the second half. Coleman was then taken from Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance and Eberflus did not disclose the nature of his injury, but he did say that Coleman had movement in his extremities.

“When I was out on the field on the Chiefs sideline, he was moving his limbs and gave us a thumbs up, so that was really uplifting to our football team,” Eberflus said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “But I don’t have anything more to that. He’s at the hospital being evaluated.”

Coleman signed with the Bears in January after spending three seasons in the CFL. A further update about his status with the team will come at Tuesday’s cut to 53 players at the latest.