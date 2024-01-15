Matthew Stafford: “I took a shot to the ribs and to the head but I felt fine”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was banged up during Sunday night’s loss to the Lions, but he said afterward that he hadn’t suffered any serious injuries.

Early in the game, Stafford was getting treatment for an injury to his throwing hand. Later, he took a hard hit, had the back of his helmet bounce off the turf, and showed a posture consistent with suffering a concussion. Stafford was slow to walk off the field and holding his side, but he said after the game he was fine.

“I took a shot to the ribs and to the head, but I felt fine, came back in, felt good,” Stafford said.

The shot to the head was of particular concern, and NFL rules dictate that players who appear to be concussed need to be checked out on the sideline. But if they’re cleared to return they do, and Stafford said he was good to go.