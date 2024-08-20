Mekhi Becton is practicing Tuesday

Mekhi Becton’s bid to win a job on the Eagles offensive line hit a snag over the weekend, but it did not turn out to be a major one.

Becton had to leave Sunday’s practice after injuring his leg and that development served as a reminder of the injury issues he dealt with during his time with the Jets. Those injuries kept Becton off the field for extended periods of time, but this was not as serious.

Reporters at Eagles practice on Tuesday noted that Becton is on the field in full uniform.

Becton is vying for the right guard job in Philadelphia. Tyler Steen has been his main competition, but an ankle injury has kept him off the field and offered Becton a path to the starting lineup.