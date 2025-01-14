Micah Parsons: “Devastating” Mike McCarthy departure means “complete reset”

Micah Parsons has spoken.

The Cowboys linebacker, whose podcast habit has made waves in the locker room in the past, chimed in on the departure of coach Mike McCarthy.

In the 150-second clip, Parsons calls the departure of McCarthy “devastating” — and he predicted a “complete reset” for the coaching staff.

The most important point that Parsons made is that the new coaches might feel differently about the players currently on the team, especially if the defense and offense significantly change.

Of course, the new coach won’t have final say over the roster. It’s still the Jerry Jones show; whoever takes that job will sign the paperwork knowing that Jones will have to sign off on every big decision the coach wants to make.

That’s one of the reasons why Troy Aikman has doubts about how coveted the job is. From Jerry’s involvement to his radio interviews to his postgame press scrums to his revenue stream from treating the practice facility like a fantasy camp, the next coach will be second fiddle at best to the owner/G.M.