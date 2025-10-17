 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons expands on his tush push criticism

  
Published October 16, 2025 08:41 PM

Last Thursday night, Packers linebacker Micah Parsons added his voice to the tush push debate with a tweet posted during the Giants-Eagles game.

It’s not football!” Parsons tweeted.

This Thursday, Parsons met with reporters. He elaborated on his views regarding the controversial play.

“You ask the Eagles offensive players, probably say that’s the best thing we’re doing on offense right now,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “It’s the most consistent thing they got, but that might come and bite me one day. It is what it is. I hate that play . . . you can’t stop it if they’re leaving early.”

The day it could bite him could be Monday, November 10. Packers at Eagles. The Eagles will surely try to use his comments about the inconsistency of the offense as motivation.

Even if they’re accurate.

He’s also accurate about the fact that the Eagles players leave early and it’s not called. As explained earlier today, the league office’s apparent decision to instruct referee Craig Wrolstad to drop a flag on the uncalled illegal motion by Lions quarterback Jared Goff raises the obvious question of why the league office doesn’t do the same thing when one or more Eagles’ offensive lineman commit false starts on tush push plays.