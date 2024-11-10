Micah Parsons returns for Cowboys, but Tyler Guyton is out

The Cowboys won’t have starting quarterback Dak Prescott today against the Eagles, but they will see the return of edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Prescott is expected to have surgery on a partially torn hamstring, which will end his season. Cooper Rush, who is 5-1 as the starter, will replace Prescott.

Parsons has not played since Sept. 26 when he injured his ankle against the Giants.

The Cowboys will be without left tackle Tyler Guyton, who is out with neck and shoulder injuries. Asim Richards is expected to start in his place, with Tyler Smith remaining at left guard.

The team’s other inactives are running back Deuce Vaughn, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion) and defensive end KJ Henry.

The Eagles’ inactives are cornerback Eli Ricks, quarterback Tanner McKee, safety Tristin McCullom, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard and offensive guard Trevon Keegan. McKee is the emergency third quarterback.