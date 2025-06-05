 Skip navigation
Michael Pittman exits practice early with apparent injury

  
Published June 5, 2025 03:25 PM

There’s more potential injury news out of Indianapolis on Thursday.

After head coach Shane Steichen announced quarterback Anthony Richardson is out with a shoulder issue, multiple reporters note that receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had to exit practice early with an apparent injury.

It’s currently unclear exactly what happened and what the injury was. But Pittman stayed down during a drill before limping off the field and not returning.

Pittman, 27, dealt with a back injury throughout 2024, but it did not require offseason surgery. He finished the year with 69 catches for 808 yards with three touchdowns in 16 games and was cleared from the injury in March.

In 78 career contests, Pittman has 405 catches for 4,470 yards with 18 TDs.