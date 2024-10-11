Michael Pittman Jr., Anthony Richardson are not ruled out for Sunday; Jonathan Taylor will not play

A report this week indicated that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks with a back injury, but the Colts aren’t ruling him out for this Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Pittman missed the first two days of practice this week, but reporters at the open portion of practice on Friday noted that he was in uniform and taking reps along with his teammates. Head coach Shane Steichen didn’t specify his level of participation at a press conference and he didn’t say Pittman will be out of action this weekend.

The team’s injury report will bring more info on both his participation and his injury designation for the weekend.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson also remains in play for the weekend. He practiced on a limited basis despite the oblique injury that kept him from playing last Sunday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is the only player who has been ruled out. Taylor missed last week’s loss to the Jaguars with an ankle injury as well.