 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Pittman Jr., Anthony Richardson are not ruled out for Sunday; Jonathan Taylor will not play

  
Published October 11, 2024 01:13 PM

A report this week indicated that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks with a back injury, but the Colts aren’t ruling him out for this Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Pittman missed the first two days of practice this week, but reporters at the open portion of practice on Friday noted that he was in uniform and taking reps along with his teammates. Head coach Shane Steichen didn’t specify his level of participation at a press conference and he didn’t say Pittman will be out of action this weekend.

The team’s injury report will bring more info on both his participation and his injury designation for the weekend.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson also remains in play for the weekend. He practiced on a limited basis despite the oblique injury that kept him from playing last Sunday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is the only player who has been ruled out. Taylor missed last week’s loss to the Jaguars with an ankle injury as well.