Michigan asks Big Ten to respect due process, NCAA investigation

The Big Ten seems to be moving toward taking some sort of action against Michigan in the pending sign-stealing controversy. Michigan has now asked the Big Ten to tap the brakes.

Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Michigan president Santa Ono has urged Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti “to respect due process and the ongoing NCAA investigation.” The request came in an email message obtained by ESPN.com.

Ono and Petitti met in person on Friday.

“It’s precisely at these times -- when all key facts are not known but others are all too comfortable offering strongly held opinions -- that it is essential for everyone to ensure that investigations are conducted fairly and that conclusions are based on what actually happened,” Ono wrote, per Rittenberg. “The reputation and livelihoods of coaches, students, and programs cannot be sacrificed in a rush to judgment, no matter how many and how loudly people protest otherwise. Due process matters. . . . We, as would any other member of the Big10, deserve nothing less. Our students, our coaches, our program -- all are entitled to a fair, deliberate, thoughtful process.”

Ono’s message comes at a time when other Big Ten schools have been pressuring the conference to take action, due in part to concerns that the NCAA will take too long to handle the situation.

Time is clearly of the essence in this case. If Michigan has been engaged in chronic violations of the rules, the investigation should move swiftly, and punishment should be imposed decisively. Michigan has a clear interest in delaying the process, especially as the school continues to move toward a potential berth in the NCAA playoff and a potential national championship.

Even if the title is later vacated, the experience of winning it can’t be taken away. If Michigan did what it is accused of doing, the Big Ten and/or the NCAA should short circuit the school’s current season, especially if any of the victories before the sign-stealing situation came to light were tainted by cheating.

