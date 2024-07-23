Mickey Loomis on Alvin Kamara: Appreciate he’s here, have to ask him how he’s feeling

Saints running back Alvin Kamara reported to the team’s training camp in Irvine, California on Tuesday, but he is still set to play out the 2024 season under the terms of his current contract.

Kamara made an early exit from the team’s mandatory minicamp in June because of dissatisfaction with that contract, which runs through 2025 but offers no guaranteed money and a high enough cap number that the Saints would see financial benefits from parting ways with him. General Manager Mickey Loomis declined to discuss where any negotiations with Kamara stand when he spoke to reporters from camp and said it was up to Kamara if he wants to share anything in that area.

“I appreciate that he’s here. Those are questions that you have to ask him about how he’s feeling,” Loomis said at a press conference.

Head coach Dennis Allen said in his press conference that Kamara passes his physical and that he expects the running back to be on the practice field on Wednesday.