Mike Macdonald: Best to give Tyrel Dodson an opportunity somewhere else

The Seahawks made a significant change to their defense upon returning from their bye week.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was waived after starting the first nine games for the NFC West club. It’s the latest in a series of changes at linebacker in Seattle as the Seahawks traded Jerome Baker for Ernest Jones before the deadline and now plan to move Tyrice Knight into the starting lineup.

On Monday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was asked why the team cut Dodson rather than shift him into a backup role.

“It was what’s best for us, for the team at this point, and you’re looking at what’s best for the person too,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “This is a guy that’s come in and worked really hard, it didn’t work out here, which is on everybody involved, myself included. But it gives him an opportunity to go play somewhere else.”

The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games and their defense has struggled in those outings, so some change heading into the final eight games was inevitable. This week’s trip to Santa Clara to face the 49ers will let us know if they are pushing the right buttons.